On Nova Scotia writer Alexander MacLeod’s brilliant new book: ‘You think you are in one situation, but then it turns out to be something else.’

In 2010, I had the privilege of being one of the first readers to experience the wonder of Alexander MacLeod’s debut collection of short stories, “Light Lifting.” I read the book before its publication date, and before it went on to be nominated for almost every literary prize for which it qualified, including the Giller Prize. At the time, I compared MacLeod’s writing to that of Alice Munro, and called the book “a breathtakingly good collection of short fiction that heralds the arrival of a significant new talent.” I wasn’t then, and am not now, alone in my enthusiasm.

Which made reading “Animal Person,” the new collection from the Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-based MacLeod, something of a fraught experience. My initial surge of excitement was tempered with a cynical fear: it can’t possibly be as good as “Light Lifting,” can it?

I needn’t have worried: “Animal Person” is at least the equal of “Light Lifting.” It is stunning.

“Lagomorph,” the collection’s first story, for example, details the relationship between David and the pet rabbit he acquired with his then-wife, Sarah. These days, it’s just David and the rabbit; the state of his relationship with Sarah may be more complicated in his mind than it is in reality. “But I’m not sure what terminology you could use to describe what we are now. ‘Amicably separated,’ maybe, or ‘taking a break,’ but not divorced, not there yet.” The story is small and intimate, but nonetheless manages to include several full lives worth of material, while revolving around a single incident (which is violent and horrifying and which I won’t detail here), and David’s desperate plea: “I need this rabbit to find words, or whatever might stand in for words. I need him to speak, right now, and tell me exactly what the hell is happening.” The story, domestic and relatable, becomes something transcendent.

“The Closing Date” uses a similar approach. A young family, having purchased their first house, plans a stay at the Bide-A-While Motel near their new home. “After the Montreal apartment had been cleared, we were going to drive to Halifax and stay in the motel for a couple of nights while we waited for the movers to arrive.” While at the motel, they meet a plumber, who fixes the water in their room and befriends their young daughter. It is only later they understand how lucky they were: “The murderer, as everybody now knows, ran a plumbing business. His truck was already there, parked in front of room 107, when we pulled in the first time.” Room 107 was the site of two murders, one occurring while they shared a common wall with the killer.

At this level, the story is genuinely chilling, but MacLeod’s strength is his ability to push beyond the encounter with the killer, the unknown peril, and thread the resonances of those events through the family’s later life.

Structurally, the key to the force of MacLeod’s stories is found in “Once Removed,” a throwaway observation during a family dinner: “You think you are in one situation, but then it turns out to be something else.” This is true for both the characters within the stories, and for the reader. Whether it’s the story of a piano recital (“The Entertainer”) or of a man looking back at a childhood friendship (“The Ninth Concession”), a frequent flyer who steals other passenger’s luggage (“What exactly do you think you’re looking at?”) or the funeral for a young woman (“The Dead Want”), the ostensible subject of the story shifts and veers, opening up in unexpected and often shocking directions. They remain rooted, though, in a powerful, multi-faceted vision of humanity, an awareness of hidden depths and secrets untold.

The eight stories in “Animal Person” are deceptive. They are not experimental, or stylistically daring; MacLeod writes with an almost colloquial style, easy-going and easy-reading. This straightforwardness obscures just how complex these stories are, leaving them to explode within the reader’s mind and heart.

Robert J. Wiersema’s latest novel is “Seven Crow Stories.”