Starlight and shimmering light unite two poets: one at the beginning of her career, the other with his final book

furrowed path and left

a scrap of belly fur …

Todkill’s hard-won knowledge of life and emotional honesty is everywhere in evidence in these poems. The dumb boy Icarus she calls a “turkey” — and so he was! — and in perhaps my favourite of her aperçus, she writes a poem about a gift she received, of an assortment of thrift-store salt shakers, mostly lacking mates, “the way such duos/tend to wind up:/missing a sidekick/at the end of the match.”

While many poets mark their achieving mid-career status by publishing a selected poems in their forties or fifties, the Saskatchewan poet Robert Currie has waited until his eight-fifth year for the publication of his book “Shimmers of Light.” Currie’s ultra-slim first chapbook appeared in 1970, which means that his “new and selected” covers a fifty-year career. The book is almost 300 pages in length and includes appreciations by both Lorna Crozier and Mark Abley.

Currie’s style has not changed markedly over that half-century. He writes in a kind of prairie demotic, reminiscent at times of the plain-speaking voice of a poet like Raymond Souster. Though he aspires, in a short poem entitled “My Poems Are,” to having his poems seem like “slim bombs/craving explosion,” mostly their effect is smaller, more the pleasure of recognition rather than the shock of revelation. Relationships, especially family relationships, are a central concern. The poems about fathers are not always pretty, but they feel genuine, as when Currie describes a father “losing it” as his kids snap and snarl in the back seat of the family car, and Dad dumps them on the sidewalk in front of the beauty parlour where Mom is late appearing:

He left them standing there

silent for a change

while he laid two lines of rubber

all the way to Number One

The generous selection of new poems with which “Shimmers of Light” concludes — over seventy pages — could have formed a separate book by itself. Currie’s keenly observant eye and his reverence for the quotidian pleasures of middle-class life continue unabated. Unsurprisingly there is a poem called “Finale” near the conclusion of the book, and it gives the reader a feeling of the curtain being rung down. The scene is a beach, late in the season. The usual gaggle of children and their parents has left, and only a single old couple remains, with the water and the clouds “steeped in a dozen shades of red” as the dark descends. Lovers of poetry can only hope that this book is not Robert Currie’s finale.

Bruce Whiteman is a poet and reviewer. He lives in Peterborough, Ontario