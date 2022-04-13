The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending April 13, 2022

Most weeks, our bestseller rankings include perhaps one or two titles that are new to the list. This week, though, there’s been a real changing of the guard: half the books on the Original Non-Fiction list are instant bestsellers.

“Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life into Shape,” by born-in-Scarborough, based in L.A. entertainer Lilly Singh, debuts at No. 2 on the Original list and No. 1 on the Canadian list.

Also of note are two probes, one domestic, one international. The first is “22 Murders: Investigating the Massacres, Cover-up and Obstacles to Justice in Nova Scotia,” by veteran investigative reporter Paul Palango. He has been documenting the horrifying Portapique killing spree and its aftermath of RCMP evasions and silence since April, 2020, when 22 men and women lost their lives. The second is “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath” is by Bill Browder, the former Salomon Bros. VP who has made it his mission to expose the Russian leader. It debuts at No. 10.

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.