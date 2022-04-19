April 25 to 29: What to Cook This Week

What’s on the menu for this week? From a delicious way to use leftover ham to a recipe that’ll surely get you to eat more fish, this week’s selection of dinner ideas has something for everyone.

Monday: Potato and Ham Croquettes

If you’re looking for a quick and easy meal idea, these potato and ham croquettes fit the bill.

Tuesday: Tofu with Peanut Sauce

Chicken with peanut sauce is something special; after all, when cooking that luscious sauce and the smell hits you, you know you’re in for a treat. We’re bringing that same mouth-watering experience to the table with this recipe, but without the meat.

Wednesday: Sautéed Chicken with Lemons and Onions

We adore chicken thighs, as they are a more affordable protein (compared to chicken breasts) for when you’re cooking on a budget. This bright dish is simple to make and only requires six ingredients. A new weeknight favourite!

Thursday: Seared Cod with Kale and Almonds

There are fast recipes in our repertoire, and then there are insanely fast recipes, such as this one. Dinner on the table in 20 minutes? Believe it! The flaky cod cooked in lemony butter comes together in a flash, and it is served on a bed of wilted kale and peas topped with dried cranberries and sliced almonds.

Friday: Steak Gratin with Roasted Vegetables