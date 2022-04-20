The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending April 20, 2022

Much jostling for power among new non-fiction books this week, with newcomer Lily Singh’s “Be a Triangle” falling from near the top of the list last week to the bottom, and Bill Browder’s “Freezing Order” and Paul Palango’s “22 Murders” both bouncing from the bottom third last week to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. It’s unusual for true-crime investigations to top the list. Both books, one about Vladimir Putin, the other about the 2020 murder spree in Portapique, N.S., have clearly hit a nerve.

Also worth a mention on the non-fiction list at No. 8 is “Love That Story: Observations from a Gloriously Queer Life,” an essay collection by Jonathan Van Ness, memoirist (2019’s “Over the Top”), standup comic, amateur figure skater and beauty advisor (on Netflix’s “Queer Eye”).

Finally, “Burt the Beetle Doesn’t Bite!, by B.C. author and illustrator Ashley Spires, debuts on the Children and Young Adult list at No. 2, a real publishing accomplishment on a list dominated by American kidlit franchises.

-Sarah Murdoch