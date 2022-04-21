In her new book ‘Watch Our for Her’ Toronto writer Samantha Bailey spins common domestic tropes into a story of suspicion and obsession

Sarah Goldman and her husband Daniel have moved rather suddenly from their posh Vancouver neighbourhood to Daniel’s hometown of Toronto to start anew.

Their son, Jacob, is devastated at leaving behind Holly Monroe, the nanny he loved, but it is precisely Sarah’s desperate need to put some distance between her family and Holly that spurred the cross-country move.

In her sophomore psychological thriller, “Watch Out for Her,” Toronto journalist, editor and writer Samantha M. Bailey, whose debut, “Woman on the Edge,” was a No. 1 bestseller, spins common domestic tropes into a story of suspicion and obsession.

The novel jumps back and forth between the Goldmans’ new life in Toronto and the previous summer in Vancouver, where Daniel was a tech company COO and an up-and-comer recently accepted into an exclusive golf club with some of the city’s most affluent and influential, and Sarah was a full-time mom looking to revive her career as a photographer.

Holly’s stepmother arranges for the medical school student to babysit over the summer for the Goldmans, potential investors in the Monroe family’s Health ProX pharmaceutical company. As the story unfolds from the alternating points of view of Sarah and Holly, it becomes clear life is not as it appears on the surface for either the trophy daughter of a pharmaceutical scion or the stay-at-home mother.

In Toronto, an overly familiar neighbour and threatening anonymous texts push the already hypervigilant Sarah into a paranoia bordering on unhinged.

Bailey slowly reveals the cracks in the lives of both families as events come to a head. She toys with the familiar fears of domestic life, such as extramarital affairs and the dangers that lurk around every corner for a beloved child, and the plot relies on some unlikely leaps of logic that beggar belief at times. Yet Bailey is a strong writer who keeps the reader turning pages despite those weaknesses.

“Watch Out for Her” is a cautionary tale about the fine line between diligence and obsession and the dangers of doing the wrong things for what we believe are the right reasons.

Dene Moore is a writer and journalist who lives in the Cariboo region of British Columbia.