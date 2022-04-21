4 new crime fiction books including Don Winslow’s much anticipated ‘City on Fire’ and a few sleuths you’ll want to get to know better

HarperCollins, 330 pages, $23.99

Rainy is a savvy enough young woman, cursed by bad luck in family choices she had no control over. For starters, there’s her childhood in a cult in the American West. Now she’s an adult making a new start — or is it a second fresh beginning? — among a smart and sophisticated bunch in Washington state. The women from among this community head off to their traditional annual holiday in Vegas minus husbands and boyfriends. Rainy is included in the fun, which isn’t amusing at all. One of the women goes missing, seized by malevolent forces whose real target — this isn’t a spoiler — was Rainy. From this point on, handled with nice finesse in the storytelling, events turn even more threatening and stay entirely that way until Rainy starts calling the shots.

Pay Dirt Road

By Samantha Jayne Allen

Minotaur Books, 298 pages, $37.99

Annie McIntyre is freshly graduated from a Texas college. Now back in her rural hometown of Garnett, she’s contemplating futures. Should she take the Texas LSATs? Nope, she gets a job as a waitress in a Garnett diner. Almost instantly, another waitress goes missing and, in that moment, Annie finds a calling in the criminal investigative business. The plot unfolds in a relaxed and homespun flavour. It’s helpful that Annie’s paternal grandfather has long worked in the sleuthing game. Too bad he has also devoted decades to knocking back various alcohols. The story is hardly packed with impenetrable mysteries, but events (including a red herring or two) add up to an easy-to-take package, and Annie McIntyre offers the real possibility of a series character.

Jack Batten is a Toronto-based writer and a freelance contributor for the Star