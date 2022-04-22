Michael Barclay’s new book shines a light on six seminal years in Canadian music

“Hearts on Fire” is important because it makes sure this prolific period in Canadian music history is not forgotten. The two common threads, for the majority of the artists Barclay picked to include, were their DIY approach and the fact the rest of the world took notice of their art. A sampling of those acts includes: the Weakerthans, Danko Jones, Hawksley Workman, Joel Plaskett, Kid Koala, Caribou, Stars, Metric, Kardinal Offishall, Broken Social Scene and the Sadies.

Taking advantage of the pandemic pause when, due to COVID-19 many of these musicians were unable to tour, Barclay conducted more than 100 exclusive interviews with these outsiders. He also relied on gig diaries and journals he kept from concerts he attended.

“These were the weirdos,” the author said, admitting he’s always been too mainstream for the weirdos and too weird for the mainstream. “This was not Avril Lavigne or Nickelback. Many Canadian artists were successful during this time, but to me those are other trajectories and other stories.

“Mainstream success was not their goal,” Barclay added. “These artists wanted to create something unique and interesting. And, they did. Part of their success is that, in their respective genres, they brought something new to the table; they did not sound like everybody else … that is what the rest of the world noticed.”

This validation by international media and global music fans was another key criterion for narrowing down the list of artists who made the final cut. “This weird stuff we were making had to have resonated with the rest of the world,” Barclay explained. “That meant excluding some of my favourite artists and even some of my friends.” (In the book’s introduction, the author tells readers that, for the price of a drink, he will reveal the reasons some artists were omitted and also share 50 other great records from this time period.)

In exploring the paths these weirdos took toward international success and recognition, the author wanted to make sure he took a pan-Canadian lens. The artists he chose include examples from across Canada to illustrate this was not just an isolated scene in one particular city. Another thing that helped these artists succeed at the time is that the cost of living in major metropolises in the early 2000s was still reasonable. “You could afford to pay rent in your hometown and focus on whatever weird art you wanted to make,” said Barclay, who asked nearly every artist interviewed for this book how much rent they paid back then.

As a music critic, historian, and champion of Canadian arts and culture, Barclay believes it is crucial to capture, collate and curate these stories for future generations. “One thing that I suspected and that was confirmed during my research is that this period of time in particular is already quite lost to history,” he said. “A lot of this stuff was not covered in the major papers; instead, a lot of it was covered in the weeklies, which have gone out of business and do not have online archives.”

As our conversation ended, I asked Barclay how this seminal period in Canadian music compares to today. “There is no scene now because everything has been locked down for two years, so the future is unwritten,” he said.

“Despite this, real estate prices are the primary difference. Musicians’ income today is the same or less than it was 20 years ago while the price of real estate is 10 times higher. That affects everything, not just the clubs, but also the type of music being made. It’s hard to be a band if you’ve got no place to practise and rehearse. I’m really curious to see what happens coming out of this pandemic and how the price of real estate will affect the type of music made.”

Barclay has put together a playlist for each chapter of the book, which you can access here.

David McPherson is a freelance writer and the author of two books: “Massey Hall” (2021) and “The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern: A Complete History” (2017). Follow him on Twitter @mcphersoncomm