Toronto Star short story contest winner Nina Dragicevic signs two-book publishing deal

That’s how “The Clarion” ended up with Norman Nehmetallah less than two weeks after he became publisher at Invisible Publishing. Nehmetallah said Dragicevic’s novel first caught his eye on Monday.

“I knew within the first 20 pages that it was the kind of book that I was interested in publishing,” Nehmetallah said.

And when Dragicevic’s story “Youth” earned her a second short story contest win on Tuesday, Nehmetallah said he knew he needed to act quickly. He offered Dragicevic a two-book deal.

“I imagined that there would be more publishers interested in at this point, so I acted fast and I feel pretty good about that,” Nehmetallah said.

“The Clarion” will be the first book Dragicevic has published. The novel will also be the first published and acquired by Nehmetallah.

Nehmetallah said the novel is scheduled for release in fall 2023 and Dragicevic’s anthology of short stories is slated for 2025.

With the contest prize, Dragicevic said she would return to Humber College’s mentorship program.

“I’ll have a published author and somebody very experienced look at all my short fiction and polish it up with me,” Dragicevic said.

“I’m hoping that the short fiction collection will come out and will just be absolutely pristine.”

The author added she could not articulate how excited she was to publish a novel.

“I don’t even know how to describe how I feel,” Dragicevic said.

“Like I said before, this is the dream. That’s it.”

