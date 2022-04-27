Sonya Singh couldn’t find a romance novel to comfort her after a breakup — so she wrote her own

Singh carefully highlights the beauty of South Asian culture, with rich descriptions of clothing, food, and how even loud, sometimes judgmental relatives can be a crucial support network. There’s also an important chapter that looks into the South Asian LGBTQ community and themes around acceptance.

The novel also contains all the sugary sweet romance elements anyone wanting to read a classic love story would be looking for, along with characters who recognize when a partner is not right for them, which is perfect for anyone nursing a breakup.

And the ideas central to the novel truly reflect Singh herself and her experiences, she told the Star.

First she thought of the Dogra character, who has a “non-traditional” role as the CEO of a breakup agency.

“Then the story went into place, about (Dogra) discovering her heritage, her culture, through the lens of my point of view … because all of those experiences have happened to me,” Singh said.

After being born and raised in Guelph Ont., and spending her teen years watching “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Saved by the Bell,” Singh went through a long process to truly understand her own identity.

There wasn’t a story that reflected her experience of feeling that she needed to leave her heritage behind to succeed by assimilating.

“We would have other Indian families come over but, on the exterior, on the outside, we were very much trying to assimilate,” said Singh of her family’s time in Guelph.

“I certainly hid the fact that I was South Asian. I had a tough time even understanding it, because there were so many stereotypes that we watched on TV, whether it was the uncle owning the convenience store or driving a taxi,” she said. “And those turned into tough jokes to hear as a child and you want to distance yourself from that.”

She recalls her mother picking up her and her friends when she was a child and speaking Punjabi to her in the car. At the time, Singh was mortified.

“And I just want to go back and give that girl who was me a big hug. She was trying to fit in, but my mom was doing the best she could do,” she said, adding that her mother learned English through watching TV shows and working in a factory.

“That was really my experience … I denied I was Indian. I was really stubborn. I get really sad thinking about what I had to go through.”

“Sari, Not Sari” also examines the sacrifices immigrants make to succeed in the West, and what parents and grandparents face.

“As I wrote the book, I took a step back and thought … just how proud I am that (my parents) survived, they were living off of every dollar that they earned … they managed to do all of this and more,” Singh said.

Now she’s hoping “Sari, Not Sari” encourages others to feel proud about who they are.

She also wants more space in publishing for South Asian authors.

Singh faced pushback when she pitched the book initially, with one agent telling her two South Asian authors could not debut on the same day — giving the impression there are limited spots for authors of colour.

To combat this, South Asian authors need to stick together, said Singh. Seeing authors Amita Parikh and Lilly Singh on bestseller charts alongside her is an indication that the publishing industry is changing, Singh said.

“There’s tons of different stories to share, let’s just start sharing them.”

