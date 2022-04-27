The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending April 27, 2022

This week four new titles qualify for instant bestsellerdom — and they’re all page turners by veteran American writers whose books are known for their mass appeal: David Baldacci (at No. 3), James Patterson (at No. 4), James Rollins (No. 7) and Danielle Steel (No. 9).

Conversely, immediate success has not visited Tomson Highway and his well-received memoir, “Permanent Astonishment.” It was published in late September, 2021, but it is only now finding a home on the Canadian Non-Fiction top 10, at No. 8.

An even older book is enjoying its annual return to the bestseller lists. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” was published in 1990, the last Dr. Seuss book written during his lifetime. Since then, it has been a perennial bestseller by family and friends looking for a good gift for the graduate in their life. This week it is No. 6 on the Children and Young Adult bestseller list.

-Sarah Murdoch