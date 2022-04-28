Poetry: Barb Carey

ECW, 98 pages, $21.95

In one passage in this final book in a poetic project that Bruce Whiteman began in 1984, he writes of poets who “celebrate the old stories.” In a way, that’s what the Peterborough poet does too, engaging with Western literary tradition, the muses of Greek mythology and classical music. But he also offers deeply personal reflections on aging, loneliness and love; thus there’s the immediacy of an individual life set within the wider context of history and culture. The project as a whole (a long poem that covers almost 40 years and stretches over nine books!) is a pensive record of time and change; and this concluding book is full of poignant images: the memory of a lost love is “a mere afterimage/something your hands go through like smoke or water running/from a tap”; mortality is a game of musical chairs (“One/by one your friends must leave the room, as the music stops and/starts again”).

Nothing Will Save Your Life

By Nancy Jo Cullen

Wolsak and Wynn, 80 pages, $19.95

In one poem in Nancy Jo Cullen’s fourth collection, she writes, “I have no idea what’s coming next. Sometimes I laugh; sometimes I just go/bonkers.” An edgy humour and a sizzle of anger run through many of the Kingston poet’s frank, conversational meditations; in “TBH” (the acronym for “to be honest,”), she slaloms through topics ranging from economic inequality to aging, but at the heart of it is a mother’s worry about teenage daughters (“We told our daughters, do not walk through that park; we said/you are a public space”) and the influence of social media (“always on the receiving end/Of stand-out online dating photos”). She also reflects on gender expectations elsewhere: “how hard it is to kick the habit of obedience,” she writes, in a poem about growing up Catholic. Death is a recurring theme, too, but even these poignant poems of loss — commemorating her parents, a brother, a beloved dog — buzz with life.

