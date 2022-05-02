May 9 to 13: What to cook this week

A new month means you’re probably looking for a few new (or at least new to you) recipes for dinner, right? From grilled pork chops to vegetarian quesadillas, see what’s cooking this week!

Monday: Pork Chops with White Barbecue Sauce

Pork chops are always a great choice for dinner. Tasty, affordable and easy to make, this recipe will have you dreaming of summer. Paired with a salad and topped with an Alabama-inspired white barbecue sauce, it’ll be your new go-to weeknight meal.

Tuesday: Risotto with Ground Veal, Spinach and Roasted Tomatoes

This risotto may look fancy, but rest assured, it is absolutely easy to make and fit for a weeknight. Here’s a time-saving tip: Make the risotto while the tomatoes roast in the oven!

Wednesday: Warm Udon Noodle Salad with Confit Trout

Delicate in texture and mild in taste, trout is a great option for certain family members to get a better appreciation for fish. And when paired with toothsome udon noodles, everyone will definitely be clamouring for a second helping!

Thursday: Seitan, Green Pea and Edamame Quesadillas

Want a vegetarian twist to the classic quesadilla? With a green pea and edamame spread, crumbled seitan “sausage” and gooey raclette cheese, this recipe will fast become a family favourite.

Friday: Chicken with Date Sauce and Roasted Rutabaga