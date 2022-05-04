The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending May 4, 2022

The biggest publishing event in the English-speaking world has got to be Tina Brown’s lip-smacking guilty pleasure, “The Palace Papers” (No. 1 on the Original Non-Fiction list), her first Royal foray since 2007’s “The Diana Chronicles.” Brown’s steely gaze is trained on the new generation of Windsor women — Liz, Camilla, Kate and Meghan, because women, as in Britain’s Coronation Street, are the locus of all the fun.

Viola Davis’ memoir, “Finding Me,” at No. 3 on the Original Non-Fiction list, follows her from her hardscrabble beginnings in a Rhode Island town to the success she has seen as an actor, the first African American to win the Triple Crown of Acting — an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony (in fact, two Tonys).

Finally, “The Boy in the Woods,” No. 5 on the Original Non-Fiction list, is one of those bestsellers that appears seemingly out of nowhere. It is a gripping Holocaust survival memoir by a Montreal writer, Maxwell Smart, 91, who as an 11-year-old boy hid in the woods after his family were killed by the Nazis. Born Oziac Fromm, he adopted the name Maxwell Smart when he arrived in Canada in 1948.

-Sarah Murdoch