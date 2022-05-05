Four new historical fiction books that will pique your curiosity, hook you on the Mitfords and satisfy with a pitch-perfect ending

The narrative shifts to the 1930s and ’40s, following Mitford and her coterie of “Bright Young Things” through WWII. Nancy joins her philandering husband in Perpignan where they do meaningful work helping Spanish refugees, and she later returns alone to London where she volunteers as an air raid warden while earning a living as a bookseller.

Grief from miscarriage and tubal pregnancy capsizes Nancy and she realizes that “the only way to combat such sorrow and despair” is to write, mining her life with great professional reward.

A book that will hook you on the illustrious Mitfords.

The Circus Train

By Amita Parikh

Harper Collins, 408 pages, $24.99

In 1929 Greece, after her mother dies of typhoid, newborn Lena contracts polio. Her father, renowned illusionist Theo Papadopoulos, is hired by Europe’s World of Wonders travelling circus and Lena grows up unconventionally as WWII escalates around them. While Theo lives in a “world of hope, of make-believe, of what could be,” Lena believes in science, “where the real magic lay.”

When Lena discovers runaway orphan Alexandre, a boy who has remarkably survived Kristallnacht, her life takes an exciting turn not only because of their emerging friendship but also because he asks an essential question that changes Lena’s life. Theo and Alexandre are captured on the circus train by the SS and relocated to Theresienstadt Prison where they must entertain the Nazis in charge, and Lena, left behind, must learn to rely on herself.

Many secrets drive the narrative to its pitch-perfect redemptive ending.

French Braid

By Anne Tyler

Bond Street Books, 256 pages, $32.95

Following the Garrett family from the 1950s to our pandemic present, this novel focuses on richly-imagined inner lives since the characters mostly do not communicate openly or effectively with each other.

There is an ongoing tension between personal fulfilment and the demands of family, especially for grandmother Mercy, who leaves her long-time spouse Robin to live in a rented studio above a neighbour’s garage, pursuing her dream of painting. Her son David, however, embraces family life, welcoming his son and grandson for weeks of respite during the height of the first COVID-19 wave when his doctor daughter-in-law is delivering acute front-line care.

Tyler implies that we are never free of family. But, when you’re lucky, kindness triumphs.

Janet Somerville is the author of “Yours, for Probably Always: Martha Gellhorn’s Letters of Love & War 1930-1949,” available now in audio, read by Ellen Barkin.