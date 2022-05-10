Retired bricklayer among six debut novelists vying for $60K prize

TORONTO - A septuagenarian retired bricklayer is among the six debut novelists in the running for the Amazon Canada First Novel Award.

Brian Thomas Isaac, who was born in 1950 on the Okanagan Indian Reserve in southcentral B.C., is a finalist for the $60,000 prize for his coming-of-age story, “All the Quiet Places,” published by Brindle & Glass.

Also on the short list is writer and translator Aimee Wall for the Giller-longlisted “We, Jane,” from Book*hug Press, exploring rural access to abortion in Newfoundland.

Other contenders include Métis-Ukrainian writer and educator Conor Kerr for his Edmonton-set story about Indigenous youth, “Avenue of Champions,” from Nightwood Editions, and Métis and nêhiyaw author Lisa Bird-Wilson with her book about an adopted woman’s search for her Indigenous identity, “Probably Ruby,” published by Doubleday Canada.