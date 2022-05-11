May 16 to 20, 2022: What to Cook This Week

Want to bring a dose of fun and excitement to the dinner table this week? From a quinoa bowl featuring an ingredient you’ve probably never heard of to Friday night lobster (yes!), there’s something for everyone in this week’s selection of recipes.

Monday: Lentil and Quinoa Bowls with Tatsoi and Poached Eggs

This power bowl definitely won’t leave you wanting! It’s brimming with good stuff like quinoa, lentils, carrots, tatsoi (a close cousin of bok choy) and a poached egg. It’s a hearty dinner idea that vegetarians can enjoy too; just use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.

Tuesday: Sweet and Sour Pork Chops with Peas, Cucumber and Mango

Getting dinner on the table in 30 minutes is an easy feat when you have a quick recipe like this one on hand. Inexpensive pork chops come alive with a simple sweet and sour sauce, as well as a fresh mango and cucumber salad on the side.

Wednesday: Soba Noodle Bowl with Beef and Grilled Vegetables

Made of buckwheat, soba noodles are a tasty alternative to egg or rice noodles. Versatile, they can be served either warm or cold, so the dinner possibilities are endless! You’re sure to love them in this filling recipe with tender pieces of steak and beautifully roasted veggies.

Thursday: Orange Chicken with Roasted Beets and Radishes

Chicken breast is a popular protein choice for many families, but we’re sure you’re probably looking for a few new ways to cook it. Try it marinated in orange juice, alongside a bright medley of orange segments, plum, roasted beets and radishes and feta cheese crumbles. Delicious!

Friday: Lobster Pasta