The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending May 11, 2022

Politics intersects with sports in “1972: The Series that Changed Hockey Forever,” which celebrates the 50th anniversary of Canada’s victory over the USSR in the tense eight-game Summit Series. Veteran hockey commentator Scott Morrison couldn’t have picked a better time for a story of Canada besting Russia. It debuts at No. 3 on the Non-Fiction list. Bonus: a lively foreword by the great Phil Esposito.

The Holocaust has long been a book category unto itself, and there are currently three such books on the lists. “Daughters of the Occupation,” by Oakville writer Shelly Sanders bases her novel on a true story about a young woman named Miriam who escapes the 1941 Latvian massacre when 30,000 Jews were killed over two days. The story alternates between Miriam’s story and her granddaughter’s in 1976. It is enjoying a run on the Canadian Fiction list, this week at No. 9. Another story of intergenerational trauma is “Kiss the Red Stairs: The Holocaust, Once Removed,” by Globe and Mail arts writer Marsha Lederman. It debuts this week at No. 8 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list. And 91-year-old Montreal writer Maxwell Smart’s “The Boy in the Woods,” about hiding in the Polish (now Ukraine) woods as an 11-year-old. In moves up in the Canadian Non-Fiction list from No. 5 last week to No. 1 this week.

-Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.