Joanna Chiu winner of the $25,000 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for political writing

OTTAWA - Joanna Chiu has won the $25,000 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing.

The Vancouver-based Toronto Star journalist won for her debut book, China Unbound, which details China’s growing global influence and why it matters to Canadians.

The award was announced Tuesday night by the Writers’ Trust of Canada and presented by prize sponsor Canadian National at the Politics and the Pen gala in Ottawa.

The Shaughnessy Cohen Prize recognizes a book of literary non-fiction on a political subject relevant to Canadian readers that has the potential to influence thinking on Canadian political life.

Finalists for the prize included Mike Blanchfield and Fen Osler Hampson for their book The Two Michaels: Innocent Canadian Captives and High Stakes Espionage in the US-China Cyber War; Flora!: A Woman in a Man’s World by Flora MacDonald and Geoffrey Stevens; The Next Age of Uncertainty: How the World Can Adapt to a Riskier Future by Stephen Poloz; and “Indian” in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power by Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The prize was established in honour of the outspoken and popular Liberal member of Parliament from Windsor, Ont., who died in 1998.

