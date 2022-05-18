May 23 to 27, 2022: What to Cook This Week

What’s on the menu this week? Tasty dishes the whole family will love. We begin with crunchy tofu cutlets, cap things off with a one-pot burrito casserole, and have a slew of other meal ideas in between! Which recipe will become your favourite?

Monday: Breaded Tofu Cutlets

A breaded and pan-fried chicken or veal cutlet is absolutely irresistible, but if you lean toward a more vegetarian diet, then this tofu version is for you! With a flavourful coating and a bright lemon mayonnaise on the side, serve it with a salad and you’ve got your new favourite weeknight dish!

Tuesday: Potato-Wrapped Cod with Cucumber Salad

Grab your spiralizer, it’s time to cook dinner! We know it’s probably hard to get the kids to eat fish, but this dish is certain to win over a few critics. Best of all, not only is it perfect on a busy weeknight, it also makes for a great fancy meal for guests over the weekend.

Wednesday: Egg Salad Sandwiches with Nordic Shrimp

We get it; an egg salad sandwich may sound a bit ho-hum. But we promise, something as simple as plump Nordic shrimp certainly elevates this lunch box staple into a tasty dinner idea!

Thursday: Pasta Shells with Chorizo, Cherry Tomatoes and Corn

This recipe is for you if you’re looking for a tasty pasta dish that comes together in a flash. We especially love the fact that draining the pasta isn’t required here, which means fewer dishes to wash afterwards! Simply add the other ingredients to the pasta water, which is mostly absorbed, leaving you with a flavourful broth.

Friday: One-Pot Burrito Casserole