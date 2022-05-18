The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending May 18, 2022

“What We Lost: Inside the Attack on Canada’s Largest Children’s Charity” is a look at WE Charity, the non-profit founded by Craig and Marc Kielburger to mobilize young people to help in underdeveloped countries. The organization went pear-shaped in 2020 after Ottawa awarded a contract to WE to oversee a $900 million student-grant program, a decision subsequently reversed. Political careers took a drubbing and the charity soon suspended Canadian operations. Author Tawfiq S. Rangwala, a New York lawyer, has been a friend of the Kielbergers since school days and sat on the WE board. His perspective is unabashedly an insider’s view.

Three new Canadian memoirs — by Marvel’s first Asian superhero, a Halifax actress/journalist and a Vancouver hockey-playing, music-loving broadcaster — debut on the non-fiction bestseller lists this week.

Simu Lui is best known as the star of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and of five seasons on “Kim’s Convenience.” In “We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story” (No. 5 on the Original Non-Fiction list and No. 2 on the Canadian list), Lui tells of the bumpy road from China to Toronto to Hollywood.

Nancy Regan, the former host of CTV Atlantic’s “Live at 5,” combines life story and life lessons in “From Showing Off to Showing Up: An Imposter’s Journey from Perfect to Present.” It is No. 6 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list.