BEST OF SUMMER: 10 terrific GTA trails

KAY GARDNER BELTLINE TRAIL

This trail is a wonderful option for a drizzly day because it is protected by tree canopy for much of its 4.5 kilometres. The dirt trail follows the rail bed of the old Toronto Belt Line Railway, stretching from Mount Pleasant Road to the Allen Expressway. Very popular with walkers, runners, cyclists and dog walkers and wide enough for physically distanced walks, it passes through Forest Hill and its rest stops are named for train stations of old. Iron horses line the bridge overlooking the subway line at Yonge Street, a favourite with children.

HUMBER RIVER RECREATIONAL TRAIL, SOUTH

The contiguous southern portion of this popular trail begins at Etienne Brulé Park near the Old Mill. It wends its way north through green spaces, around Baby Point, through Magwood Park and Lambton Woods and on to Lambton Park, home to the James Gardens. There are parallel routes, a paved multi-use path and a gravel/dirt trail for pedestrians. There are washrooms as well as park benches to sit and enjoy views of the Humber River, formerly a major Indigenous trading route. It is a lovely, albeit popular, urban wilderness, and you’ll find birds, animals and wildflowers along its banks.

WATERFRONT TRAIL

If you’ve been to Harbourfront recently, you’ll have noticed well-used walking and cycling lanes along Front Street. They are part of the 3,600-kilometre Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, which has three local sections: Etobicoke, Toronto and Scarborough. Its path is largely along the waterfront from Mimico in the west to Rouge Beach in the east. It wanders through Humber Bay Shores, Sunnyside Park, Queens Quay and Harbourfront, Cherry Beach and the Port Lands. In Etobicoke and Scarborough, sections meander through residential neighbourhoods, but stretches along the water are the most scenic.

BRUCE TRAIL

For an excursion outside the city, enjoy hiking or walking along one of Ontario’s most iconic trails. The Bruce Trail stretches 900 kilometres along the Niagara Escarpment from Niagara to Tobermory along with many side paths. It is considered Canada’s oldest and longest marked footpath. The section closest to Toronto runs from Milton to Cheltenham, about 50 kilometres. Hikers and walkers will see karst formations common to the escarpment: rock that has been eaten away by acidic water. Enjoy the forests, wetlands and farmlands as you trek along.

NASSAGAWEYA CANYON TRAIL

This 4.6-kilometre hike links two of Halton’s conservation areas, Rattlesnake Point and Crawford Lake. If you do the round trip, allow four to five hours. You’ll walk along the cliff line and through forests, see 1,000-year-old cedar trees, watch turkey vultures soaring on thermals and have a chance to explore the caves. Once you arrive at Crawford Lake, soak up Indigenous culture at the reconstructed 15th-century Iroquoian village. Excavations here led to the discovery of thousands of artifacts and 11 longhouses, three of which have been reconstructed based on archeological details and house interpretive programs. Note: Halton conservation areas charge for entry.

TEW FALLS AND DUNDAS PEAK

If you like your waterfalls more intimate than Niagara, the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area in Dundas offers a good alternative. At Tew Falls, the water from Logan’s Creek tumbles 41 metres into the Spencer Gorge. By comparison, Horseshoe Falls is 52 metres high. From the falls, the trail takes you through the forest on to Dundas Peak at the mouth of the gorge and offers excellent views as far as Hamilton Harbour. It’s a loop trail and requires a reservation; if you want to include the wider Webster’s Falls, a separate reservation is required.