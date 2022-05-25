The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending May 25, 2022

Newcomers to the lists this week include a new thriller by a Toronto-based crime-fiction writer and a debut memoir by a Toronto-based writer and broadcaster.

“Take Your Breath Away” is Linwood Barclay’s 25th crime fiction outing — his first five were written while he was a columnist at The Star. It debuts at No. 4 on the Original Fiction list and No. 1 on the Canadian Fiction list.

Elamin Abdelmahmoud’s “Son of Elsewhere: A Memoir in Pieces” (read the Star’s review here) is an essay collection that charts his arrival in Canada from Sudan at the age of 12 and his emotional and intellectual passage to where he is today, as a cultural commentator for BuzzFeed News and CBC’s “Pop Chat.” His book debuts at No. 5 on the Original Non-Fiction list and No. 3 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list.

-Sarah Murdoch