Four of the latest crime fiction books to give you a ‘reliable nightmare or two’

William Morrow, 304 pages, $34.99

Readers know from the start that Hannah the law student is working a secret agenda. She’s conned her way on to an elite team of lawyers in Virginia on the Innocence Project, a group whose aim is to spring from prison a man who was convicted eleven years earlier for a murder he and the Project insist he didn’t commit. It soon becomes clear that Hannah has ties to the murder that take her beyond legal connections. All of this is handled to maximum impact by Dervla McTiernan with the minor reservation that her Australian background and sensibilities occasionally nudge her into steps that don’t ring entirely true in an American milieu.

Cold Canadian Crime

Edited by Taija Morgan

Crime Writers of Canada, 330 pages, $18.99

There’s not a dud in this annual collection of 21 short crime stories written by members of Crime Writers of Canada. It’s also not at all surprising that of the 21 stories, all but three of the pieces are written by women, who have dominated the Canadian crime genre in recent years. Consistent all the way through, whether the writers are veterans of the short form or newcomers, is a consistently clever and assured approach to plotting. Every time a character appears to have misplaced a clue or dropped a giveaway line, the offending writer regroups herself. The book is full of such smart recoveries, providing evidence that in this collection, the authors remain insistently a step in front of us readers.

Jack Batten is a Toronto-based writer and a freelance contributor for the Star