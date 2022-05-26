Nova Scotia writer Alex Pugsley lands a punch with stories at the Legion and the 7-Eleven

On the publication of his 2020 debut novel “Aubrey McKee,” the CBC referred to Nova Scotia-raised writer and filmmaker Alex Pugsley as a writer to watch, with good reason.

Reading the stories in “Shimmer,” Pugsley’s first collection of short fiction, is a powerful experience — each story has the intensity of a punch, thrown or dodged. And they often leave a mark.

The stories are brief — the longest is under 30 pages — and usually focused on a single moment or event (“Twyla,” one of the longer stories, follows a series of meetings between the titular character and her therapist, but by restricting the action to a single setting, and a consistent situation, it has the same focused effect). Dialogue-driven and so constrained, the stories seem to almost burst from the page with an often shocking vitality and vibrancy.

“Deedee at the 7-Eleven,” for example, the book’s leadoff story, depicts Veeper and his friend Wendell trying to figure out what to do with the evening ahead. Both boys are in the ninth grade, and “it’s Friday night and we always meet at the 7-Eleven.” It’s the stuff of teenage boy decisions: Will they go to Deedee’s party? When will they get their beer? As the conversation unfolds, in all its profane glory, and as they are joined by two girls, the reader is led to piece together their lives, their relationships, their shared and often conflicting histories. Is this a significant moment? It doesn’t feel like it at first — the story is characterized by a shambling aimlessness on the part of the characters (with a sharp, unflinching acuity from the author) — but the (non) event leads to a sense of epiphany in the final paragraph.

On a somewhat different note, “Legion” is a monologue, delivered at a table in a Nova Scotia Legion. Over the course of seven pages, the reader takes on the role of one of the listeners, drawn into the events of a life (and death), all delivered in a note-perfect Maritime voice that never resorts to patois or lazy imitation.

“Ordinary Love Song,” the least characteristic story in the collection, appears at first like it might be a victim of its own design. Told over a series of emails, the story chronicles the relationship between two people who meet on a guitar web-forum and discover that they both live in Toronto. Initially, the structure seems cold, detached from the events of the story, but as the narrative progresses and complications (both personal and technical) occur, the story seems to blossom outward. The story’s climax is almost shockingly intimate because of the detachment of the form, not despite it.

Looking at “Shimmer” as a whole, one is struck by Pugsley’s mastery of the short-story form, his ability to distil entire lives’ worth of meaning into a few short pages. He’s not just a writer to watch: he’s a writer to savour.

Robert J. Wiersema’s latest book is “Seven Crow Stories”