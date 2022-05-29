BEST OF SUMMER: 8 Southern Ontario beaches to beat the heat

Popular choice for picnics, sunbathing and swimming, this Toronto beach along the lake is perfect for families, Woodbine has a large stretch of sand, summer lifeguards, recently renovated bathing stations and an outdoor Olympic pool nearby. On Victoria Day or Canada Day, you’ll find thousands of locals checking out the annual fireworks that light up the water. According to the City of Toronto, a beach wheelchair can be rented for free by calling 311 and picked-up at the Donald D. Summerville Outdoor Pool.

PORT DOVER

Standing on the shore of Lake Erie, Port Dover has a laid-back beach with a breathtaking pier. If you enjoy fishing, taking romantic walks along the beach and watching the tugboats, that’s the place to be. Port Dover offers mats for people using wheelchairs or strollers.

SANDBANKS

Sandbanks beach is situated on the southern side of Prince Edward County, and it’s home to moving sand dunes and shallow turquoise waters. From walking and cycling to fishing, swimming and camping, ‘The County’ as it’s called by the locals, has a tropical island getaway feel to it and is great for families. The park entrance fee is $21 per vehicle and no lifeguards are present on any of the beaches. Wheelchairs and/or mobility devices are available, free of charge, or for rent and identified service animals wearing a guide-dog vest are welcome. More information on Sandbanks accessibility is available here.

CRYSTAL SANDS

Located on the shores of Fort Erie, Crystal Sands Beach is a trendy spot in the summer. If you are looking for a sunny beach and a busy lakeside community, this could be your destination for the weekend. Children can enjoy its soft and clean sand, great for digging and playing. Water sports, swimming, quaint local shops, restaurants make Crystal Beach a fun weekend getaway with family and friends. New changing rooms and washroom facilities are fully accessible and access ramps are available.

LONG POINT

Recognized as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, Long Point Provincial Park’s beach rests on the warm waters of Lake Erie with a 40-kilometre-long sandspit. Every year, birders flock to the park to watch migrating birds nesting on the Point, making it one of North America’s top bird watching sites. The location is also popular for its fishing and boating opportunities. Long Point offers mats to make the beach more accessible to people using wheelchairs or strollers.

SIBBALD

Situated on Lake Simcoe, Sibbald Point Provincial Park is a great destination for spending the day with family. The park has a sandy beach and shallow water safe for kids to enjoy the summer. Picnic areas surrounded by grass and forested hiking trails are only some of Sibbald’s attractions. Boat launch and parking are available for boaters. According to Ontario Parks website, Sibbald Point Provincial Park offers washroom stalls at all comfort stations and barrier free showers at the comfort stations located in the campground.