BEST OF SUMMER: 8 Ontario Parks to explore

Located near the town of Courtice, between Bowmanville and Oshawa, Darlington Provincial Park is ready to welcome families in the summer. Its Discovery program teaches about the natural ecology and cultural history of Darlington. Evening films, campfires and singalongs, as well as guided hikes are only some of the activities. On the weekends, special events also take place throughout the season. Darlington offers barrier-free campsites as well as barrier-free access to comfort stations, a park store and visitor centre.

Lion’s Head Provincial Park

At the midway point of the Bruce Peninsula, Lion’s Head Provincial Park offers sightseeing spots for days. Its name comes after the view from Georgian Bay, which resembles the head of a lion. The port village is surrounded by limestone cliffs and bathed by turquoise-coloured waters. During sunrise and sunset, a “pink” aura forms due to the sun’s reflection. According to Ontario Parks, Lion’s Head is a non-operating park and there are no activities or accessible facilities.

Killbear Provincial Park

Located near the town of Nobel on Georgian Bay in the Parry Sound District of Ontario, Killbear’s rocky shoreline mixed with numerous sand beaches make it a great spot for hiking and biking. Some of the activities include swimming, canoeing/kayaking, boating/sailing and fishing. One of the main attractions is the 100-year-old windswept tree at Sunset Rocks, making it a popular destination for photo enthusiasts. If you are camping, make sure to bear-proof your campsites, since the area is a natural habit for black bears. All comfort stations are barrier-free. There are nine designated wheelchair accessible campsites.

Massasauga Provincial Park

In Parry Sound, Massassauga Park covers all outdoor activities — birding, boating, canoeing, fishing, hiking, hunting and swimming. You can camp by the bay or paddle to inland lake sites. Massassauga is a protected sanctuary for the Massasauga rattlesnake, but according to Ontario Parks, they are rarely seen. Massasauga is also home to the white-tailed deer, moose, black bears and wolves that are commonly spotted in the park.

Presqu’ile Provincial Park

Situated in the southeastern Northumberland County on the north shore of Lake Ontario near the town of Brighton, Presqu’ile Provincial Park is open all year, when you can enjoy a walk, see ice cliffs and ice volcanoes. A discovery program is available in the summer with guided walks, conducted bird walks and other nature activities. Presqu’ile is home to the second-oldest operating lighthouse in Ontario. All comfort stations and two campsites are barrier-free access. In summer an access mat allows a solid base for unrestricted access from the Beach 1 parking lot to the beach.

