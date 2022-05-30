Think the fight for reproductive rights is new? Novel “Looking For Jane” chronicles Canada’s history of adoption, ‘maternity homes’ and abortion

She explores with aplomb and compassion the “grief rage” and the impact of secrecy through these three main characters.

There’s Angela Creighton who, in 2017, is trying to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization and has required the use of an abortion clinic to “treat one of the miscarriages that hadn’t naturally completed.”

Going back 40 years to 1979 gives the time frame for Nancy Mitchell’s story — she accompanies her cousin Clara to a back-alley abortionist and witnesses the life-threatening result as Clara hemorrhages on the subway ride home, requiring emergency room medical intervention.

The third story is of Dr. Taylor, herself a survivor of maternity home cruelty in 1960. A decade later, while at medical school in Montreal, she is trained by Dr. Henry Morgentaler, a physician whose compassionate work makes Evelyn realize that “an abortion could save a woman from a life sentence of pain, couldn’t it?” Evelyn is indefatigable and, as Marshall notes, “she acts accordingly as the trauma of others resonates with her and her own past experiences. Evelyn is willing to take personal risk in the face of providing safe, essential care for her patients.”

Marshall hopes her novel “creates space for conversation on personal and political levels, because we need to start essential conversations about the secrecy and shame surrounding the maternity home scandal.”

Time is running out to apologize to the mothers of hundreds of thousands of babies born post-Second World War and considered “illegitimate” in Canada, women who were forced to surrender their children in church and government-funded institutions like the fictional St. Agnes’s Home for Unwed Mothers in “Looking for Jane,” which, as one of the characters observes, is “nothing but a baby factory disguised as a reform mission” turning out product.

In July 2018, the Canadian Senate Committee on Social Affairs, Science and Technology researched the postwar maternity home program, recommending that the government of Canada publicly acknowledge that this practice took place, and issue a formal apology to the women and children who were deeply traumatized and whose lives were forever changed by the forced adoption mandate. But still, there has been no official apology.

Marshall said she longs for readers of her novel “to get angry enough to put pressure on elected officials: a formal apology is the bare minimum.”

There continues to be an ongoing “fight for autonomy over our bodies, when even now nothing is ever taken for granted and we must be consistently vigilant, remaining aware of how quickly things can be scaled back, “ she said.

“Looking for Jane” is a galvanizing, important book, one that humanizes through credible characters the enduring stigma and shame of abortion. The fight for women’s reproductive rights continues; it’s simply changed its form.

Janet Somerville is the author of “Yours, for Probably Always: Martha Gellhorn’s Letters of Love & War 1930-1949, “ available now in audio, read by Ellen Barkin.