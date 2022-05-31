Toronto’s Alo bumped to second place on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list

Richler did note there were some places he really enjoys, like Leslieville’s Avling, that didn’t get enough votes to crack the 100.

“A lot of familiar places persisted, like Canoe, but I don’t see how or why I could banish them,” said Richler. “I can’t change where people want to dine out, so a lot of old favourites returned and a lot didn’t because they closed.”

Toqué! in Montreal, for example, which consistently makes the top of the list but is not on it this year, was closed since March 2020 and only reopened this past fall. Harbord Village sushi restaurant Skippa was 18th on the previous list but permanently closed last December.

Out of the 100 spots, 22 are in Toronto and a few more in nearby areas such as the Restaurant at Pearl Morissette in Jordan, Langdon Hall in Cambridge, Hexagon Restaurant (42nd) in Oakville and The Pine (51st) in Collingwood.

Montreal has 21 entries, Vancouver 18, Calgary 11 and Ottawa six. Three restaurants from the East Coast made the list: Fogo Island Inn (93rd), the Inn at Bay Fortune (66th) and Bar Kismet (13th). Since the list’s inception in 2015, there have been no entries from Canada’s three territories.

Unlike the Michelin guides, recently announced to be coming to Toronto later this year, the judges for Canada’s 100 Best are volunteers and pay for their meals out of pocket, Richler said. (Michelin says its judges are employees of the guide.) He said there are challenges with getting enough judges to eat in Canada’s north to vote on a place to make the list.

As for the French-based dining guide coming to Toronto, Richler said he’ll be interested to see if any other tourism boards in Canada will fund more Michelin guides. He also said while it’s still something chefs are interested in, he wonders whether it will have the same impact on diners and chefs as it did in previous decades.

“I know people think of Michelin as white tablecloth dining, but that Michelin aura is a generation old, and back then there were so few two- and three-starred restaurants,” he said. “Chefs say to me they give (stars) out like candy at Halloween now, even if it’s not true. But if it puts an international spotlight on Canada and it brings people to town, and recognition to restaurants that deserve it, then great.”

