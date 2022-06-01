The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending June 1, 2022

“The Whisper of the Night Wing” debuts this week at No. 10 on the Original Non-Fiction list and No. 5 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list. This latest wilderness adventure from Adam Shoalts concerns Traverspine, a Labrador settlement. At the beginning of the 20th century, Travertine was the scene of terrifying spectral encounters — dogs went missing, children said they were stalked by strange grinning creatures. Shoalts journeys to the foot of the Mealy Mountains to investigate the compelling evidence that something was afoot. His last book, “Beyond the Trees,” was No. 14 on 2019’s list of best-selling non-fiction.

Our biggest clue that summer reading season is upon us is the number of novels that contain the word “summer” in their titles. “The Summer Place,” Jennifer Weiner’s latest, is enjoying its third week on the Original Fiction list, at No. 6, and “Every Summer After,” by Carley Fortune, has been on the Canadian Fiction list for two weeks, this week at No. 3. Karen Swan’s “The Last Summer,” meanwhile, has left the Top 10 but is still selling briskly.

Other “summer” books on Booknet Canada’s list of most-bought books last week include “One Italian Summer,” by Rebecca Serle, “It Happened One Summer,” by Tessa Bailey, “Summer at Firefly Beach,” by Mary Kay Andrews.

-Sarah Murdoch