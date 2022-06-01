Author Dionne Brand helms new Alchemy program at publishing giant

Dionne Brand, a formidable figure of Canadian poetry, is set to helm a new publishing program.

Brand will act as editorial director of Alchemy by Knopf Canada, and will work alongside Lynn Henry, the imprint’s publishing director, and Martha Kanya-Forstner, its publisher.

Knopf says the program will release two to three titles each year, both fiction and non-fiction.

It says the program’s mandate is to “remake what is literary,” with books that say something about our times — be it the climate crisis or political instability — through a decolonialized lens.