June 13 to 17: What to cook this week

Another week has crept up on us, and that means you’re on the lookout for another week’s worth of dinner ideas. From roasted salmon with crunchy veggies to a vegetarian salad with fresh and bright flavours, this selection of five recipes features a little something for everyone.

Monday: Roasted Salmon Salad with Crunchy Vegetables

This loaded but perfectly balanced salad is a sight to behold. It’s a colourful dish with salmon, radishes, avocado, apples, sugar snap peas and brussels sprouts, ensuring you get a hearty amount of fruits and veggies for the day.

Tuesday: Cavatelli Pasta with Leeks, Asparagus and Feta

Toothsome pasta, salty feta, crunchy nuts and seeds and a whole lot of vegetables; we love a meal that’s a contrast of tastes and textures! Enjoyed either hot or cold, we opt for the latter category as the warmer weather continues to make its presence known.

Wednesday: Tahini Rice Noodle Salad with Tofu and Mango

Tonight, we suggest you deviate from your usual type of salad with this vegetarian recipe. Tofu marinated in soy sauce is served with noodles tossed in tahini sauce, and then topped with mango, avocado and herbs. How fresh!

Thursday: Tex-Mex Beef Macaroni

Is there anything better and more comforting than a beefy, cheesy macaroni dish? Nope! This tasty pasta recipe loaded with Tex-Mex flavours will be a hit with kids big and small alike, and will be on the table in just over 30 minutes.

Friday: Maple and Soy Chicken Legs