The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending June 8, 2022

Back in publishing’s Before Times, a new novel by John Grisham would be guaranteed to debut at No. 1 on the Original Fiction Bestseller list. But Grisham’s latest courtroom drama, “Sparring Partners,” had to settle this week for No. 2, thanks largely to #BookTok, a well-subscribed corner of TikTok. Colleen Hoover, a #BookTok superstar, currently has five novels on the Original Fiction Top 10. At No. 1 is “It Ends with Us,” which was published in 2016 and last year sold a dizzying 768,700 copies, according to the Washington Post, mostly because of the social media platform.

On the Non-Fiction lists, memoirs are having quite a moment, with five out of 10 titles on the Canadian list. The most recent success is the intriguingly titled “Half-Bads in White Regalia,” in which author Cody Caetano recount growing up with his sibs in Happyland, a town west of Lake Couchiching after their parents — a Portuguese-immigrant dad and a Sixties Scoop mom — embark on their own journeys of self-realization. It arrives on the list at No. 6.

And speaking of memoir, David Sedaris continues to excavate his quirky existence. This week, his 14th essay collection, “Happy-Go-Lucky,” debuts at No. 7 on the Original Non-Fiction list.

-Sarah Murdoch