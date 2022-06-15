June 20 to 24: What to cook this week

As we’re about to say goodbye to spring and are almost ready to ring in summer, we have a variety of recipes starring fresh and seasonal ingredients. From zucchini-topped naan with a strawberry-tomato salad to an asparagus gnocchi dish the whole family will love, check out what’s for dinner this week.

Monday: Grilled Zucchini Toasts with Tomato, Strawberries and Mint Salad

Time to break out your trusty mandolin! Use it to slice zucchini into pretty ribbons to serve on naan bread with labneh and a sprinkle of zaatar spice mix. Along with a refreshing tomato and strawberry salad on the side, dinner doesn’t get any fresher than this!

Tuesday: Pork Chops with Apple-Mustard Sauce and Arugula Salad

Inexpensive, quick and easy to cook, there’s a reason why pork chops are a weeknight staple! This 30-minute recipe has the browned chops coated in a sweet and savoury apple-mustard sauce, and they’re served alongside an arugula salad.

Wednesday: Shrimp Stir-Fry with Charred Lemon

Stir-fries are always a winning meal idea; once you get home from work, dinner can be on the table in a flash. This version is bursting with bright flavour thanks to the browned lemon and, best of all, it can be prepared in a single frying pan.

Thursday: Asparagus and Ham Gnocchi

This is a tasty meal that is so simple to throw together. Store-bought gnocchi is such a useful ingredient to have on hand, and it pairs beautifully here with seasonal asparagus and savoury white ham.

Friday: Lamb Burgers with Arugula Pesto and Roasted Onion