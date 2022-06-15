The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending June 15, 2022

Now here’s an audacious title for a memoir: “James Patterson by James Patterson.” It’s by James Patterson (surprise!). The subtitle: “The Stories of My Life,” which is too clever by half, given that Patterson is probably the most prolific storyteller alive, a writer who has published in every possible genre, including children’s books and nonfiction. The memoir joins the Original Nonfiction list at No. 9.

On the Children and Young Adult list, Korean-American writer Jenny Han’s early work is having a moment, probably because three Netflix adaptations based on her 2014 young adult romance “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” have sparked interest in her. And because they’re all about summer. This week’s list includes 2009’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” 2010’s “It’s Not Summer Without You” and 2011’s “We’ll Always Have Summer.”

-Sarah Murdoch

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.