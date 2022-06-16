Four hot new crime fiction books with settings to cool you down and plots to send chills up your spine

Soho Crime, 336 pages, $36.95

In this Scottish crime novel — “Tartan Noir” it’s labelled — two characters are gruesomely killed. But nobody pays much attention to these particular murders except as the source of clues to a related puzzle of major proportions. The latter story, which is one of a kind and loaded with original plotting, focuses on a uniquely valuable Edinburgh painting, perhaps by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, a watercolour named “The Goldenacre.” The family who have long owned it and now find it necessary to sell may be honest dealers. Or maybe not. It’s the business of two sleuths to sort out the mysteries: one is an investigative newspaper reporter and the other is an expert in the provenance of famous paintings. Both get in deep. Probably far too deep for their own good, as it sinisterly turns out.

The Lost

By Jeffrey B. Burton

Minotaur, 288 pages, $35.99

This is the third book in the series featuring a cop named Mace Reid and his sidekick. The catch in the narrative lies with the sidekick: a dog named Vira. Vira’s a whiz at sniffing out cadavers. If you’re a reader who finds animals in crime novels too cute, then read no further. But Burton possesses a deft hand for plotting, and in “The Lost,” he works interesting wonders with a suspicious character who is fiendishly rich (the dining room in this guy’s Chicago mansion has a masterpiece hanging on each of the four walls, a van Gogh, a Monet, a Vermeer, a Goya). Crime arrives on the scene when his wife and daughter are kidnapped for ransom. Reid and Vira take on the case and, from then on, the twists and turns fall into a regular pattern in more or less convincing fashion.

Jack Batten is a Toronto-based writer and a freelance contributor for the Star