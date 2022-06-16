Authors and mutual admirers Robyn Maynard and Leanne Betasamosake Simpson turned their pandemic correspondence into a book

Leanne: Well, that’s what Indigenous life is. And I think that’s how my ancestors lived. They got up in the morning and they made everything, and they repeated those processes … and that’s how they’ve generated the knowledge collectively to live in the world, to make the world. I’m also a musician; I love rehearsal more than performance because you’re not nervous, you’re not being watched. It doesn’t have to be perfect. But it has to be genuine connecting with your other musicians: you have to do a tremendous amount of listening. I find that those rehearsals are actually very generative in terms of making the music and figuring out how to play together.

Robyn, at one point in the book, you say, “I knew that this meant walking away from the life that I knew. I made my choice and exploded my life.” That seems to be an example of a way forward, is it?

Robyn: I was speaking about my own experience, which was just realizing that certain life choices and ways of living weren’t getting me to the way that I wanted to live authentically as myself. As a society that nominally bases itself on freedom and diversity, what we’re actually living is something quite different from that. If we’re going to genuinely think about wellness, from a planetary sense, an environmental sense, we actually need to really break apart and break away from so many of the kinds of ways that society is run today. We can’t keep doing the same thing and expecting things to be different, we actually need a much more radical transformation.

Leanne, here’s a line that struck me that you wrote: “The absence of hope is a beautiful catalyst.” What do you mean by that?

Leanne: It was coming from Miriam Kava and her idea that hope is a discipline, it’s a practice. So often people in my position are like, well, the youth are hopeful. And that feels like a tremendous amount of pressure to put on youth. I feel like elders, my own community, people in my family have demonstrated that it doesn’t matter whether you feel hopeful or not: you get up and you do the work anyway because you have a responsibility as a living being on the planet to leave it in a better position than it’s in right now. And so, I think through that practice of getting up and doing it anyway, particularly if it’s done collectively and communally, groups start to generate moments of joy, moments of laughter, deeper relationships to each other. And I think that sort of fuels the wherewithal to go on.

The whole idea over the pandemic of being together and seeing inequality laid bare has pretty quickly dissipated. Was an opportunity missed or is there still a chance to set a reset button?

Robyn: I think collectively, there was the idea of the pandemic being a portal. I think what that meant (in that) particular moment is different choices could have been made: a pandemic could have been possibly ended by not patenting and providing massive corporate profits for a vaccine, for example; there could have been the mass release of incarcerated people; the violence of long-term care was exposed. But at the same time, I really don’t think we can lose sight of how many people were radicalized, that high school students, that elders, believed and believe still that we can imagine a future in which all people can thrive, who saw injustice and rejected it very strongly and continuously over the course of many months. So as I’m not a prophet, but I do think that every moment can be a portal. When we decide to take part in a movement large or small, you never know if it’s going to be something that will be massive or significant.

Leanne: I think that part, Robin, when you say every moment is a potential moment, that’s the kind of thinking that I want to adopt as a practice. I think history has shown us that if we put too much pressure on these flashpoint events for miraculous change, that’s not the way change has happened in our communities. It’s been long, it’s been slow. It is not going to be easy for us to remake everything and begin to live in a way that respects the sanctity of the Earth. It’s not going to be that moment in the pandemic where we’re banging pots and making sourdough. Every day we have to get up and make the moment, think of struggle as a daily communal practice, where we’re working to meet the material needs of our communities, and we’re working to enact these systems of care for our communities in the face of this overwhelming violence.

This interview has been condensed for clarity and space.

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas