Top 10 reads for Pride month

“Painting Church Street in Lavender” edited by Sica Saccone (Goblin Cat Zines)

Dance party event Lavender exploded onto Toronto’s nightlife scene in 2018, an instant hit that has endured. It is less about sweat and dancing as having a safe, dedicated and regular place for queer women, trans and non-binary people. “Painting Church Street in Lavender,” a zine edited by Lavender founder Saccone, is meant as a living history generated by contributors. It is an ode to queer joy, including memories, art and poetry. It was released by Goblin Cat, an operation producing limited issue zines and chapbooks by emerging queer, trans and non-binary authors and artists.

“The Queen of Junk Island” by Alexandra Mae Jones (Annick Press)

This is the debut novel of writer Alexandra Mae Jones. Full disclosure, she once worked at the Toronto Star, but if you knew her then, you knew her passion for creative writing would take her far beyond the confines of our radio room. This young adult book takes the reader on 16-year-old Dell’s journey to explore her bisexual identity and come to grips with trauma in her family’s past.

“Queer As All Get Out: 10 People Who’ve Inspired Me” by Shelby Criswell (Street Noise Books)

In “Queer As All Get Out,” author Criswell shares their life as a genderqueer person in the American South, set against a listing of the historical 2SLGBTQIA+ figures who inspired them. The book includes short biographies of people like Zuni artist We’wha, rights activist Magnus Hirschfeld and trans gospel singer Willmer “Little Axe” M. Broadnax.

“People Change” by Vivek Shraya (Penguin Canada)

The pandemic didn’t keep Shraya down. The multi-faceted artist kept busy as an assistant professor, brand ambassador, debut playwright and author of the bestselling 2018 book “I’m Afraid of Men.” In “People Change,” released in January, Shraya explores what many of us fear: change. We change how we love, we change how we live and, as Shraya suggests, we make a mistake to disregard who we were before that change. Called a “deeply generous and honest gift to the world” by actor Elliot Page, “People Change” is a guide to celebrating who we are as evolving beings.

“Wonder World” by K.R. Byggdin (Great Plains Publications)

“Wonder World,” by Canadian author Byggdin, brings us the story of Isaac Funk, a broke and drifting 27-year-old (haven’t we all been there?) who fled Manitoba for Nova Scotia to study music and embrace queer culture but ultimately questions his lonely existence and returns to the Prairies to find a place for himself. “Wonder World” might, at least in part, be fiction based on fact. Byggdin grew up on the Prairies and now studies at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

“ABC Pride” by Louie Stowell and Elly Barnes (DK)

Just as Pride is about activism and celebration, it is also about family. “ABC Pride” is a sweet offering for little readers, presenting the alphabet through our colourful world. In learning about letters and words, the book allows children to also learn about 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and how to be inclusive.

Brian Bradley is a Star digital producer based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: @brianjbradley