June 27 to July 1: What to Cook This Week

What’s on the menu for the week ahead? Something for everyone! From a hearty and filling vegetarian salad to a bright recipe that’ll make you rethink fish burgers, be sure to add these five dinner ideas to your weeknight rotation all summer long.

Monday: Asparagus and Chickpea Salad with Grilled Halloumi Cheese

Halloumi is one of the best grilling cheeses out there, and there are so many ways to enjoy it during the summer months. Your new favourite salad is sure to be this vegetarian version with asparagus, chickpeas and zucchini, tossed in a simple mayonnaise-based dressing and topped with — of course — a slice of tasty halloumi!

Tuesday: Trout Burger with Orange Cilantro Coleslaw

Burgers are a summer staple, but instead of the usual beef version, fish is also a fresh and delicious option. Topped with an orange slaw that adds brightness to the burger, we’re certain this recipe will become a new summertime favourite.

Wednesday: Quinoa with Grilled Vegetables and Tofu

This vegan recipe makes a great lunch or dinner! After all, we love how it’s just brimming with veggies (such as zucchini, tomatoes, bell peppers and artichoke hearts), hearty quinoa and a good dose of protein thanks to the tofu.

Thursday: Spicy Chicken with Cantaloupe and Chorizo

The combination of chorizo and crushed red pepper flakes is all you need to add some heat to your dinner. Seasonal cantaloupe brings a burst of freshness to the chicken dish, thanks to both its taste and bright colour. Add a dollop of plain Greek yogurt and a vegetable of your choice, and you’ve got a simple meal that’s on the table in just 30 minutes.

Friday: Grilled Shrimp Tortillas with Mango-Avocado Salsa