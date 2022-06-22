The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending June 22, 2022

There’s a raft of interesting new fiction and non-fiction on this week’s Bestseller lists.

Notable new fiction includes “The Hotel Nantucket,” this year’s entry in Elin Hilderbrand’s reliably immersive summer series. It arrives on the list at No. 2. The other big debut this week is “Long Gone Missing,” a new thriller from Fiona Barton (“The Girl on the Train”), at No. 9.

The big Canadian non-fiction newcomer is “Rehearsals for Living,” a provocative dialogue about Black and Indigenous lives by Robyn Maynard (“Policing Black Lives”) and Leanne Betasamosake Simpson (“Noopiming: The Cure for White Ladies”). The book is No. 4 on the Canadian list.

And from the Department of Big Ideas comes “The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization,” by corporate strategist Peter Zeihan (“The Absent Superpower”). He argues that America’s pre-eminence is over, and that the future will see the regions of the world turning inward, responsible for their own services, products and food — all with shrinking and aging populations. Doesn’t sound good. It debuts at No. 8 on the Original Non-Fiction list.