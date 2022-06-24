Picture this: 8 kids’ books to foster love, respect and fairness

By Catherine Hernandez, illus. by Myriam Chery

HarperCollins, 32 pages, $24.99

An important and gentle book about our different feelings and where they may live in our body. When we learn about our feelings we can welcome, honour, celebrate and embrace them. Readers will learn that knowing about our own feelings helps us be aware and empathetic to those of others.

School Is Wherever I Am

By Ellie Peterson

Roaring Brook Press, 40 pages, $24.99

A thoughtful and inspiring book that helps readers think about the different ways and places we can learn new things. The school building is just one of these places. We learn new things whenever we laugh, write, create, stumble and wonder, by ourselves and with others.

Together We Ride

By Valerie Bolling, illus. by Kaylani Juanita

Chronicle Books, 36 pages, $24.99

A girl learns to ride a bike with her father. Readers see the gentle and loving moments of guidance, independence and bravery between the two. The words and illustrations bring us right into the moment. Readers are encouraged to try something new and set their own goals.

Pow Wow Day

By Traci Sorell, illus. by Madelyn Goodnight

Charlesbridge, 32 pages, $19.99

Pow wow day is a special day, but River is sad: she is unable to participate in the jingle dress competition since she is recovering from an illness. Her community reminds her that she will heal and dance again. Includes extra pages at the back with information about pow wows.

Abuelita and Me

By Leonarda Carranza, illus. by Rafael Mayani

Annick Press, 32 pages, $21.95

A lovely book about the special relationship between a girl and her grandmother who do everything together. As they navigate the outside world, they experience racism in their everyday activities. An important book that reminds readers about the individual, collective and systemic actions needed to create fair and just communities.

You Are Not Alone

By Alphabet Rockers, illus. by Ashley Evans

Sourcebooks, 56 pages, $24.99

A beautiful book about the importance of building spaces of belonging for all. Readers learn about the experiences of different people and the actions everyone can take to make others know that they matter and belong. An important message from the book, “You are not alone, I got you!”

Rabia Khokhar is a teacher with the Toronto District School Board.