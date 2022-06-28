Patrick Radden Keefe’s new book ‘Rogues’ features his finest writing: on counterfeit wine, Anthony Bourdain and the hunt for ‘El Chapo’

Normally I would feel a bit awkward about making a confession like this, but I have a feeling I’m not alone: I don’t actually read the New Yorker magazine.

To be clear, I subscribe to the New Yorker; I have done for years.

And the arrival of each new issue is the beginning of a multi-part ritual: scan the table of contents, whisper “Oh, I’ll have to read that,” put the new issue on the coffee table, and, three to five days later, move it to the stack of older issues in the basket beside the couch, where it languishes forgotten, creating a stratified fossil portrait of the year’s progress.

Admit it: you do very much the same. It’s the curse of the New Yorker, something about good intentions.

There are, however, three exceptions to this ritual: the fiction issues get devoured, cover-to-cover (though they may have to wait for vacation). A new story from George Saunders requires prompt attention (this was previously known as the “Alice Munro exception”).

A new piece from Patrick Radden Keefe? I will drop everything to read it. Immediately.

With his last two books, Keefe has established himself as one of the finest non-fiction writers of his generation: “Say Nothing” was a brilliant exploration of the Troubles in Northern Ireland through the lens of a mysterious disappearance, while “Empire of Pain” was a deep dive into the Sackler family and the ongoing opioid crisis, and his podcast series, “Wind of Change,” explored the possibility that the CIA might have written the Scorpions’ power ballad which some credit with ending the Cold War. Yes, you read that right.

It is in the shorter form, however, where Keefe is truly at his best.

Keefe’s new book, “Rogues,” collects a dozen pieces from his ongoing tenure at the New Yorker, and serves as a reminder not only of just how good Keefe is as a journalist, but of the immense power of the magazine feature as a genre (and a good introduction to the New Yorker’s quality of journalism, if you’re not already a subscriber.).

As he writes in the book’s introduction, Keefe “first fell for magazines” in junior high school. “[E]ven as a student I came to think that at least where nonfiction was concerned, a big magazine article might be the most glorious form. Substantial enough to completely immerse yourself in but short enough to finish in a sitting … both attentive to the reader’s attention and respectful of her time.”