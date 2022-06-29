July 4 to July 8: What to cook this week

From a vegetarian wrap to a fresh and tasty burger, the five recipes featured here are tried and true meal ideas the whole family will love. Check out what’s for dinner this week!

Monday: Cherry Tomato and Zucchini Spaghetti

Picked up tomatoes and zucchini from the grocery store? Then this simple pasta dish is a must for dinner tonight. It is quick and easy to make, bold in flavour and simply beautiful to look at.

Tuesday: Sumac Chicken with Marinated Cucumbers

Meet your new favourite chicken recipe! The chicken breast is coated in a sumac and harissa marinade before grilling, so you get a wonderful spicy, tangy and citrusy piece of meat. Paired with a refreshing side of marinated cucumber, it’s the perfect summertime dinner.

Wednesday: Chickpea Pita Sandwiches

We enjoy a tasty shish taouk, that popular Lebanese chicken often wrapped in a warm pita bread. But if you follow a vegetarian diet, that doesn’t mean you can’t partake in its tastiness! This version swaps the meat with seasoned chickpeas, which are then baked and served as a wrap with yogurt sauce. Delicious!

Thursday: Broccoli Tabbouleh with Grilled Bell Peppers and Pork Tenderloin

Featuring bulgur and fresh herbs, tabbouleh makes for a very popular side dish. But we’ve bulked it up by adding broccoli, and served it along with pork tenderloin and topped with an egg, making for a pretty fantastic main.

Friday: Veal and Watermelon Burgers