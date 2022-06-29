The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending June 29, 2022

David Sedaris and Tom Segura have both made their names in comedy. Sedaris has earned a loyal and enthusiastic following over his 14 essays collections, which won him success on the speaking circuit. Conversely, Tom Segura is known as a stand-up comedian, with four Netflix specials to his credit, and has now published his first book of essays. Sedaris’s “Happy-Go-Lucky,” debuts on the Original Non-Fiction list this week at No. 7; Segura’s “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please” is at No. 9.

“In the Dark We Forget,” by Sandra Sg Wong, is a newcomer to the Canadian fiction list, debuting at No. 10. It’s a thriller featuring a young Chinese Canadian woman who awakens on a remote mountain highway with no recollection of who she is and the Japanese RCMP officer assigned to her case. These two characters, of course, open the door for a savvy look at Asian Canadian identity and the stereotypes imposed by mainstream culture.

-Sarah Murdoch

