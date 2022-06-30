4 horror books to fill your summer with thrills and chills

St. Martin’s Press, 310 pages, $36.99

When a serial killer nicknamed The Cur begins murdering teenage girls, Caroline, a successful artist and single mother of an adolescent girl, feels her sanity unravel as the victim count spirals upward. Readers soon learn that Caroline survived an abduction by an uncannily similar predator as a teenager. She soon suspects that her daughter’s own troubled adolescence and rebellious is somehow connected to the killer’s re-emergence. The feminist politics are laid on with all the subtlety of a 1990s riot grrl anthem — every male character in the book save for Caroline’s saintly, comatose father are blatantly, even criminally, misogynist. This is a shame because author Kristi DeMeester’s insights into the inherent creepiness and exploitative nature of the male gaze are already well made by the story dynamics and the riveting depiction of a fractured mother-daughter relationship.

Sundial

By Catriona Ward

Nightfire, 300 pages, $24.99

Catriona Ward’s breakout novel, “The Last House on Needless Street,” garnered rapturous praise from horror fans and writers around the world, with Stephen King declaring the book a “true nerve-shredder.” “Sundial” may lack “Needless Street”’s show-stopping narrative conceits — such as a cat who narrated several chapters — but it is a better novel. As in all of Ward’s novels (this is her fourth), “Sundial” artfully blends elements of the psychological thriller with the traditional Gothic horror tale, especially the latter’s fixation on oppressive family dynamics. Here the family vibe borders on the homicidal, as Rob, a damaged woman raised in a remote desert compound, tries to evade her husband’s violent rage while dealing with her oldest daughter’s deteriorating mental health. The plot’s twists and turns lead Rob back to the desert for a satisfying confrontation with the ghosts of her violent past.

James Grainger is the curator of The Veil on Substack https://theveil.substack.com/