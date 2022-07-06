The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending July 6, 2022

There are two notable newcomers to the Canadian bestseller lists this week, one fiction, the other non-fiction.

“The Apothecary’s Garden” is the third novel by Saskatoon- and Toronto-based novelist Jeanette Lynes. Set in Victorian-era Belleville, it is at once a romance and mystery about impoverished spinster Lavender Fitch and how her life is transformed with the arrival in town of glamorous medium Allegra Trout and Robert, her attractive but flawed assistant.

“Inside the Montreal Mafia: The Confessions of Andrew Scoppa” offers an insider’s revelations into the life and death of Mafia godfather Vito Rizzuto. This is the third collaboration by Québecor investigative reporters Félix Séguin and Eric Thibault. The book was translated by Julia Jones.

— Sarah Murdoch