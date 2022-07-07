4 new historical fiction books that reveal hidden histories and page-turning plots

It’s January 1950 and intrepid Evie Stone, a recent Cambridge graduate, finds work cataloguing rare books at Bloomsbury Books & Maps in London. Her colleagues include Grace Perkins, mother of two and wife to a mercurial husband; Vivien Lowry, glamorous aspiring writer whose fiancé was killed during the Second World War; Lord Jeremy Baskin, whose great-grandfather won the shop in an 1850 card game; and Herbert Dutton, the store’s long-time manager whose 51 Rules of Conduct reveal his intractability.

Evie is privately on the trail of the 1827 first edition of Jane Wells Webb’s “The Mummy! A Tale of the Twenty-Second Century,” an eerily prophetic novel. It may be the only surviving copy, the possession of which could alter her future.

Daphne du Maurier, Ellen Doubleday, Sonia Brownell (George Orwell’s recent widow), Peggy Guggenheim and Samuel Beckett add glorious lustre. Their banter is warm-hearted and witty, the women always saying “what they wanted, dripping in irony or sarcasm but with a strange earnestness all the same.”

A feel-good literary confection that will have you grinning in solidarity with these girls who dare to follow their dreams.

The Foundling

By Ann Leary

Scribner/Marysue Ricci Books, 336 pages, $24.99

Based on a true story from Leary’s family history, this absorbing novel follows 17-year-old Mary Engle as she is hired as secretary to Dr. Agnes Vogel, a respected psychiatrist and the superintendent of the Nettleton State Village for Feeble-minded Women of Childbearing Age.

It is 1927 and eugenics is applauded as progressive social science. Women are institutionalized when considered inconvenient to their families or a societal embarrassment to their husbands. They remain there forced into physical labour until they are menopausal.

One day Mary recognizes an inmate, Lillian Faust, a young woman who grew up in the orphanage with her, parents unknown, left as a foundling, and although Lillian could be a troublemaker she was certainly not feeble-minded. Lillian’s secret truth combined with the investigative reporting of Mary’s muckraking boyfriend Jake lead Mary to question everything she observes.

Harrowing, but ultimately redemptive, Mary’s moral coming-of-age combined with a terrific 11 o’clock twist make this compelling tale of often-hidden history an essential read.

The Ghosts of Paris

By Tara Moss

HarperAvenue, 432 pages, $34.99

In this captivating sequel to “The War Widow,” former war correspondent turned private investigator Billie Walker is hired by a wealthy Australian client, Mrs. Vera Montgomery, to find her missing husband, Richard. The trail leads from 1947 Sydney to London and Paris where Billie is haunted by memories of her own missing husband, Jack, a war photographer presumed dead and buried in an unidentified grave in Warsaw.

Always “the type to run towards chaos,” Billie is tempered by her secretary, Samuel Baker, who accompanies her on her mission. Nothing worth doing is easy, Billie admits as an unexpected letter from a fellow former war correspondent finds her in post-Blitz London, the contents of which are unsettling if true.

A smart, sassy and subversive protagonist combined with secrets kept and secrets revealed to propel the plot will have you flipping pages through to the satisfying end.

Janet Somerville is the author of “Yours, for Probably Always: Martha Gellhorn’s Letters of Love & War 1930-1949,” available now in audio, read by Ellen Barkin.