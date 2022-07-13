The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending July 13, 2022

The Original Non-Fiction list is the interesting place to be this week. Most notable is the top-ranked book, “The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks That Shook the World.” Journalist Andrew Lawton takes us inside the truckers’ protest in Ottawa early this year, offering a narrative starkly at odds with the depiction of rioting and insurrection he saw in the mainstream media and by our political masters.

“Tanqueray,” debuting at No. 6, couldn’t be more different. It is the story of Stephanie Johnson, the colourful character who became famous as Tanqueray in the 2019 edition of “Humans of New York,” the famed photographic essay of the Big Apple’s supersized personalities. The book is co-written by Brandon Stanton and Johnson.

This week’s third notable new book is “How the World Really Works: The Science Behind How We Got Here and Where We’re Going,” by Vaclav Smil, a professor emeritus at the University of Manitoba and author of more than 40 volumes intersecting science and public policy. His latest provocation, according to his publisher, presents “seven of the most fundamental realities governing our survival and prosperity.”

