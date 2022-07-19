Literary agent Stephanie Sinclair tapped as new publisher of McClelland & Stewart

TORONTO - Literary agent Stephanie Sinclair is set take over as publisher of McClelland & Stewart.

Penguin Random House Canada announced Tuesday that Sinclair has been tapped to succeed Jared Bland at the helm of the imprint.

The publishing giant says Bland will step into the newly created role of vice-president, communications and community, working across the company.

Sinclair, who identifies as Cree, Ojibwe, and German/Jewish, is considered to be one of Canada’s top literary agents, representing fiction and non-fiction writers with a focus on Indigenous talent.

Among the writers she’s worked with are Billy-Ray Belcourt, Joshua Whitehead, Lee Maracle, Murray Sinclair, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Jordan Abel and Sharon Bala.

Sinclair will assume her duties as publisher of McClelland & Stewart and Hazlitt on Oct. 3.

“It has been one of my life’s greatest gifts to have the trust of the many wonderful writers on my agent list,” Sinclair said in a statement. “I step into this role in service of them, and the thousands of talented writers we haven’t yet found.”

Established in 1906, McClelland & Stewart has published some of Canada’s foremost writers across fiction, non-fiction and poetry, including Margaret Atwood, Leonard Cohen, Mordecai Richler, Irving Layton, Margaret Laurence, Michael Ondaatje and Farley Mowat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.