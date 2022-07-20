July 25 to 29: What to cook this week

Another week is here, and we know you’re on the lookout for fresh, tasty and easy-to-make recipes for dinner. From a yummy frittata to the ultimate summer burger, check out these five meal ideas that are sure to garner rave reviews!

Monday: Curried Cauliflower on the Grill with Coconut-Pomegranate Topping

For a tasty vegetarian summer recipe, try cauliflower. Here, it’s blackened to the point of crunchiness, and paired with a cooling yogurt and coconut based sauce. Topped with crunchy shredded coconut and pomegranate seeds that burst in your mouth, it’s an altogether exquisite dinner experience.

Tuesday: Pasta Salad with Avocado and Tuna

Want to use that can of tuna a bit differently? Sure, tuna salad sandwiches are nice, but we suggest adding it to pasta for an extra protein kick. Along with a mayonnaise and avocado dressing, crunchy bell pepper and peppery arugula, it definitely takes your usual summertime pasta salad up a notch.

Wednesday: Pork Burgers with Mango

Talk about the perfect summer burger! Not only is it hearty (there are not one but two patties!), but it is also very fresh. With bell pepper, cucumber and mango drizzled with lime juice, as well as lettuce, cilantro and a dollop of tzatziki, this is a combination of flavours you’ll want to revisit again and again.

Thursday: Sweet Potato and Bell Pepper Frittata

Whether for brunch, lunch or dinner, we love a tasty frittata. With egg being this dish’s star protein in itself, it is already a filling dish. But add a side salad to the mix, and you’ve got a complete meal on your hands.

Friday: Hot Dogs with Braised Cabbage and Spicy Mayonnaise